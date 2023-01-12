Ministers’ remarks on applications not final order: State

The state government has directed the administration officials not to take even the chief minister’s remarks on an application, suggesting steps to tackle an issue or redressing grievances, as the final decision on the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All ministers, including the CM and the DCM, receive hundreds of applications/submissions from dignitaries, people, and elected representatives every day. Thos who submit them generally write their side of the story or demand. However, without knowing the details of the issue, the legalities involved, or the rules of the government, the ministers write their remarks (directing the administration) to take steps. Officials, on the other hand, consider it as the final decision and try to implement it,” an order issued by the general administration department on Tuesday said.

Bhushan Gagrani, additional chief secretary, CMO, said the administration is supposed to follow due procedure before implementing any decision. “Nobody should be able to take disadvantage of the remarks by a minister.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order is seen as a counter to the working style of most of the ministers from the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

A minister from BJP said the move was necessitated as several ministers, especially from chief minister Shinde-led BSS, had been issuing orders to the administration without finding out whether they were in violation of law or not.

As per the rules, an application first goes to the department concerned. The officer handling the relevant section or subject then puts their remarks and following this, an officer conveys the decision to the applicant.