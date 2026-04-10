MUMBAI: A 72-year-old man, who was critically injured after being hit by a scooter ridden by a 16-year-old boy in Vidyavihar in February, succumbed to his injuries after 45 days of treatment, police said.

Minor-driven scooter crash victim dies after 45 days; father abroad, LOC to be issued

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim, identified as Bhopalsingh Chunnilal Bohit, died at KEM Hospital despite undergoing surgery. He had sustained severe injuries to his head, legs, and other parts of the body, officials said.

Police said the case, initially registered under attempt to commit culpable homicide, will now be converted to culpable homicide not amounting to murder following Bohit’s death.

According to the Ghatkopar police, the incident took place on February 21 when Bohit, a resident of Kohinoor City in Kurla, had stepped out for a walk. He lived with his son Isamsingh (51), a peon, and grandson Akash (29), who works in a private firm.

When Bohit reached Bapu Nagar in Vidyavihar West, he was hit by a speeding scooter ridden by a minor. The pillion rider was also injured and taken to Rajawadi Hospital. Bohit, who was in a critical condition, was rushed to KEM Hospital.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “My grandfather was treated for several days. He had suffered serious injuries and even underwent surgery, but eventually succumbed,” said Akash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My grandfather was treated for several days. He had suffered serious injuries and even underwent surgery, but eventually succumbed,” said Akash. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Bohit was a retired railway employee, the family said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bohit was a retired railway employee, the family said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police had registered a case under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering human life), and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for driving without a valid licence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police had registered a case under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering human life), and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for driving without a valid licence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The case was registered against the minor and his father. Police said the father, who is currently in South Africa, will face a Lookout Circular (LOC). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case was registered against the minor and his father. Police said the father, who is currently in South Africa, will face a Lookout Circular (LOC). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We will add sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The father of the minor is out of India, so a Lookout Circular will be issued against him,” an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We will add sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The father of the minor is out of India, so a Lookout Circular will be issued against him,” an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON