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Minor-driven scooter crash victim dies after 45 days; father abroad, LOC to be issued

A 72-year-old man died after being hit by a scooter ridden by a 16-year-old. Police will upgrade charges to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 05:48 am IST
By Vinay Dalvi
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MUMBAI: A 72-year-old man, who was critically injured after being hit by a scooter ridden by a 16-year-old boy in Vidyavihar in February, succumbed to his injuries after 45 days of treatment, police said.

Minor-driven scooter crash victim dies after 45 days; father abroad, LOC to be issued

The victim, identified as Bhopalsingh Chunnilal Bohit, died at KEM Hospital despite undergoing surgery. He had sustained severe injuries to his head, legs, and other parts of the body, officials said.

Police said the case, initially registered under attempt to commit culpable homicide, will now be converted to culpable homicide not amounting to murder following Bohit’s death.

According to the Ghatkopar police, the incident took place on February 21 when Bohit, a resident of Kohinoor City in Kurla, had stepped out for a walk. He lived with his son Isamsingh (51), a peon, and grandson Akash (29), who works in a private firm.

When Bohit reached Bapu Nagar in Vidyavihar West, he was hit by a speeding scooter ridden by a minor. The pillion rider was also injured and taken to Rajawadi Hospital. Bohit, who was in a critical condition, was rushed to KEM Hospital.

 
kem hospital vidyavihar
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