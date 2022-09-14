Minor’s suicide at shelter home: Police register case

Police have booked unidentified persons in connection with the suicide of a 14-year-old boy at Don Bosco Shelter Home in Wadala. The standard IX student was found dead in the toilet on Monday evening.

“We have registered a case under section 305 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide of a child or an insane person,” a police officer from Matunga police station said. Section 305 prescribes death sentence or life imprisonment or jail term up to 10 years and fine.

It was found that the boy had an argument with the monitor over cleaning the place, the officer said. “We are recording statements of the children and the officials at the shelter home. We are also scanning the CCTV footage.”

The boy’s mother said she had met her son on August 8 and he was all good. The mother also told the police that the boy was not good in studies and she had scolded him for that.

The police said the family had taken his body and performed last rites.

“Finally, we are satisfied that an offence has been registered. There was something wrong and we wanted justice,” Santosh Pawar, Mumbai chief of Adivasi Pardhi Mahasangh, said.

The police had initially registered an accidental death report in the matter.