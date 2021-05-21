Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mira Road resident arrested for illegal sale of travel passes
mumbai news

Mira Road resident arrested for illegal sale of travel passes

DN Nagar police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly illegally selling travel permits or e-passes to people wanting to travel within the state amid the restrictions on movement
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 12:14 AM IST
HT Image

DN Nagar police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly illegally selling travel permits or e-passes to people wanting to travel within the state amid the restrictions on movement. The accused was arrested from Mira Road where he sold the e-passes for 400 each.

According to DN Nagar police, the accused, Amir Imtiyaz Munshi, had sold around 400 e-passes since the beginning of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police officers said that when travel restrictions were announced during the second wave, the government started a portal for e-passes for emergency travel within the state and districts. The officers said they had received information that a person had been selling online e-passes illegally.

On tracking the IP address of the computer, police reached Munshi’s house and arrested him after seizing his computer.

During interrogation, Munshi confessed to selling e-passes and also revealed that an employee of the collector’s office used to take 300 for each pass.

“We are now looking for the government employee who was helping Munshi in procuring the e-passes. We are also looking for people who have bought the passes from Munshi,” said a police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP