Mission 150: BJP chalks out plan to win BMC polls

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target of winning 150 out of 227 seats in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. The party has also decided to encourage Shiv Sena (UBT) faction workers to join the BJP.

A day after the BJP state executive meeting in Nashik, the party on Sunday morning held the executive meeting of the Mumbai unit in view of the upcoming civic body elections. On the lines of Lok Sabha and assembly elections, ‘Mission 150’ was set for the BMC elections and a strategy was chalked out for the campaign and expansion of the party.

MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar proposed the resolution on Mission 150, while MLA Amit Satam seconded it.

Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule gave the party’s city unit a target of adding at least 25 workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) with BJP at every polling booth in the city and its suburban areas. Similarly, members of the party executive were asked visit about 2,000 homes to expand the party’s base.

In this visit, the office-bearers should make members for various initiatives like Yuva Warriors, Friends of BJP and Dhannywad Modiji etc. According to party leaders, this door-to-door campaign on the basis of Hindutva will help to shift the Sena voters to BJP.

In his opening speech, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawade pointed out that in the 2017 BMC election, the party lost about 8 to 10 seats by just 500 votes and asked the workers to focus on such seats. He explained the plan to convert the 8 to 9% of Shiv Sena (UBT) voters into BJP voters on the basis of Hnidutva.

Bawankule said, “Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, all political workers are eager to join the BJP and we should reach out to them. Most of the party workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) were not happy with their party president Uddhav Thackeray. He also emphasised on the effective use of social media to woo the young voters.

Sena (UBT) leader joins BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) Dahisar, deputy president of women’s wing, Deepa Patil, along with shakha pramukh Ganesh Patil and supporters joined the BJP on Sunday after the executive meeting. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule welcomed them to the party.