Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MLA calls for scrapping of BMC’s 150 cr tunnel laundry project in Mulund

ByLinah Baliga
Mar 26, 2025 10:18 AM IST

A call to cancel the BMC’s ₹150 crore tunnel laundry project, slated for a prime plot on LBS Marg in Mulund, was made in the legislative assembly on Tuesday. MLA Mihir Kotecha raised concerns, asserting that Mulund residents would oppose the project.

MUMBAI: A call to cancel the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) 150 crore tunnel laundry project, slated for a prime plot on LBS Marg in Mulund, was made in the legislative assembly on Tuesday. MLA Mihir Kotecha raised concerns, asserting that Mulund residents would oppose the project due to its potential negative impact on their well-being as it would be used to wash garments from BMC hospitals, including clothes worn by patients and staff, as well as bed linens.

MLA calls for scrapping of BMC’s <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 cr tunnel laundry project in Mulund
MLA calls for scrapping of BMC’s 150 cr tunnel laundry project in Mulund

The MLA argued that this would negatively affect the environment and pollute the air in an area choked with high-rises. He categorically stated, “We, the residents of Mulund, will not allow this to happen. Therefore, I demand the cancellation of this tunnel laundry project.”

The tunnel laundry was originally proposed by BMC in 2022 at Sewri TB Hospital. However, the 160 crore project was scrapped after allegations of cost inflation, bid manipulation, and cartelisation surfaced.

Concerns were raised about the project tenders, and Kotecha, along with BJP MLA Ameet Satam, accused the BMC of rigging the bids and selecting a Borivali-based departmental store with no experience in large-scale laundry operations to handle the project. The BMC had invited tenders for the establishment and operation of a tunnel laundry capable of washing 40,000 garments, including those from municipal hospitals across Mumbai.

Currently, the BMC uses a laundry facility in Bhoiwada to process around 16,000 garments daily. While a budgetary provision has been made this year for the tunnel laundry project, the BMC is yet to invite tenders. Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects), was unavailable for comment.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On