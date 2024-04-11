Mumbai: The 4 lakh odd passengers using the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro 1 will soon have a new ticketing option. Amidst the election period, Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) inaugurated a new type of ticketing system where passengers can scan a QR-coded wristband on the automated fare collection (AFC) gate. MMOPL launches TapTap wristband for Metro 1 passengers

On April 10, MMOPL launched a wristband called TapTap – a wearable metro ticket. “We have introduced an inaugural offer of ₹200, available at all customer care windows on the VAG corridor. Commuters can purchase and recharge the wristbands similar to the store value pass already in use.” The officials claim that commuters can wear their tickets instead of carrying them. “Commuters can simply tap their wristbands at the AFC gates of Line 1 and seamlessly continue their journey,” said the MMOPL spokesperson.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The authorities claim that TapTap will operate without batteries, be waterproof, eliminate the need to tender exact change at the ticket counter, allow users to simply load funds as needed, offer a hands-free experience, be washable, and waterproof. Made from silicone-based material, it’s non-allergenic and non-irritating to the skin.

Recently, an internal study group headed by former chief secretary Johny Joseph valued the 74% stake held by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (R-Infra) in the Metro-1 corridor at ₹4,000 crore. The MMRDA is likely to take over this metro line in the future.