Home / Cities / Mumbai News / MMRDA announces 12,969.35-crore budget for Mumbai infra works
mumbai news

MMRDA announces 12,969.35-crore budget for Mumbai infra works

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in a meeting chaired by state urban development minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, approved a ₹12,969
By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:59 AM IST
This year, MMRDA, which is implementing the 337-km Metro network, has allocated 700.65 crore for Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and 999.45 crore for Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E). (HT Photo)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in a meeting chaired by state urban development minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, approved a 12,969.35-crore budget, allocating a significant part for the Metro network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Also, 2,900.35 crore has been allocated for the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) that will connect Mumbai with the mainland through a sea link between Sewree and Nhava in Raigad.

This year, the authority, which is implementing the 337-km Metro network, has allocated 700.65 crore for Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and 999.45 crore for Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E). Both the corridors are expected to be operational this year. A budgetary allocation of 4,571.25 crore has been made for the rest of the Metro projects. It has also allocated 250 crore for Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz), a 33.5-km underground corridor being executed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation. Apart from this, 329.30 crore has been allocated for the proposed Metro Bhavan at Aarey and staff quarters.

The MMRDA has allocated 2,900.35 crore for the 22-km MTHL, expected to be operational by mid-2023. The authority has also allocated 100 crore for the proposed Swargiya Balasaheb Thackeray grand memorial and 260 crore for the Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial proposed at Indu Mills in Dadar.

The budget amount is less than 2020-21 at 15,819 crore and 2019-20 ( 16,909 crore). The MMRDA officials said while the budgets for the last two years were higher, the revised estimates were much lower. For instance, the revised estimate for 2019-20 was 10,088.31 crore and for 2020-21 was 9,851.92 crore. “The February-March is the expected expenditure, however, the figures are revised periodically as per the actual expenditure,” said BG Pawar, joint metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.

The authority has also revived a plan to construct a pedestrian bridge from City Park in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to the Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP), for which it has allocated 77 crore. It has also allocated 120.20 crore for the Mumbai Monorail and 200 crore for the refurbishment of both, the Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway. It has allocated 60 crore for the Chheda Nagar improvement project. Another 60 crore has been allocated for the Kalanagar junction improvement project. While chief minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the south-bound arm of the flyover, 80% of works have been completed on the rest of the project.

The MMRDA has also allocated 405 crore for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), a multi-phase plan to build new lines, expand the existing ones, replace aging trains and rebuild busy stations and 776.85 crore for the Mumbai Urban Infrastructure project (MUIP), that include road improvement projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP