...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

MMRDA penalises contractor, consultant for labourer’s death

Both companies – engaged for construction of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector – had tried to cover up the incident by keeping the authorities under the dark, MMRDA officials said

Published on: May 07, 2026 05:18 am IST
By Ateeq Shaikh
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has penalised infrastructure firm J Kumar Infraprojects and consultant Assystem STUP 1 crore and 25 lakh respectively for Tuesday’s mishap which led to the death of a worker.

MMRDA penalises contractor, consultant for labourer’s death

Both companies – engaged for construction of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector – had tried to cover up the incident by keeping the authorities under the dark, MMRDA officials told Hindustan Times.

The fatal accident occurred on AD Road, where construction of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector is underway, at around 12.15am on Tuesday. A pier steel shutter which was being shifted using a hydra crane hit 19-year-old Ravi Giri, who was working at the site, leaving him severely injured. Giri was rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel, but was declared dead on arrival.

for medical assistance. However, he was declared dead after the doctors attended him.

MMRDA officials said that as per the authority’s safety standard operating procedures, all contractors and project management consultants are mandatorily required to ensure adherence to safety norms as well as immediate reporting of any accident at project sites.

J Kumar Infraprojects and Assystem STUP did not respond to queries from Hindustan Times regarding the mishap and the penalty.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / MMRDA penalises contractor, consultant for labourer’s death
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.