Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / MNS chief Raj Thackeray tested Covid positive
mumbai news

MNS chief Raj Thackeray tested Covid positive

BMC officials said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, his mother Kunda Thackeray and a maid were tested for Covid on Friday after Thackeray’s mother was symptomatic
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday tested Covid positive and has been advised home quarantine. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 07:59 PM IST
By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19, and has been advised home quarantine, according to officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). BMC officials said Raj, his mother Kunda Thackeray and a maid were tested on Friday after Thackeray’s mother was symptomatic. He has isolated himself.

A BMC official said, “The reports came positive for all three on Saturday morning and the maid of Thackeray is in a quarantine centre. Both had mild symptoms and have been advised of home quarantine. Both had visited Lilavati Hospital.” The house of Thackeray was sanitised after reports came positive.

Significantly, Raj Thackeray has been refusing to wear masks in public.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP