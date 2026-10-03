Akshay Kumar's sister's property lease forged, MNS functionary held

Powai police have arrested Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionary Ganesh Chukkal and his associate Sameer Sawant for allegedly forging documents to extend their stay in a luxury flat owned by a firm linked to actor Akshay Kumar’s sister, Alka Bhatia Hiranandani.

Alka Bhatia is married to real estate billionaire and Hiranandani Group co-founder Surendra Hiranandani. (HT PRINT)

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Alka Bhatia is married to real estate billionaire and Hiranandani Group co-founder Surendra Hiranandani.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 10) Datta Nalawade confirmed the arrests. According to the FIR, Chukkal had taken the Powai flat on lease from Melronia Hospitality Pvt Ltd, of which Hiranandani is a director, along with Kamal Niranjan Hiranandani and Shridhar Narayan. The 36-month leave and licence agreement, which began in June 2018, stipulated a monthly rent of ₹2.55 lakh.

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Police said the accused stopped paying rent in October 2019 and allegedly refused to vacate the flat despite accumulating substantial arrears.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused allegedly then forged the signatures of Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, Surendra Hiranandani and Niranjan Hiranandani and altered the original three-year agreement into a purported 30-year lease, the FIR states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused allegedly then forged the signatures of Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, Surendra Hiranandani and Niranjan Hiranandani and altered the original three-year agreement into a purported 30-year lease, the FIR states. {{/usCountry}}

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The forged document allegedly surfaced when the accused submitted it before a court while opposing proceedings to evict him from the flat. He claimed that he had a valid 30-year agreement and was being pressured to vacate the property, police said.

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Hiranandani subsequently came across the document and the alleged forgery came to light, according to police.

The Powai police registered a case under Sections 318 (cheating) and 336 (forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.