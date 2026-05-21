53-year-old actor who worked with Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol turns out to be murder convict on the run

A 53-year-old actor named Hemant alias Nagindas Parshottamdas Modi Vaishnav was arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Wednesday. In a bizarre turn of events, the supporting actor who worked in numerous movies and even on TV shows turned out to be a murder convict who jumped parole 12 years ago. He has acted with stars such as Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol and more. Supporting actor who worked with Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan turned out to be a murder convict.

Supporting actor revealed to be murder convict On Thursday, the police revealed that Hemant has been absconding after he jumped parole 12 years ago. According to Ahmedabad Crime Branch police inspector PM Dhakhra, he was serving a life sentence in connection with a murder case that occurred in the Naroda area in Ahmedabad in 2005. A case was registered under Sections 302, 324, 147, 148, 149, and 120(B) of the IPC, as well as Section 135(1) of the BP Act. The actor was arrested near the Gheekanta Metro Station in Ahmedabad.

According to ANI, the crime branch official said, “Yesterday, Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested an accused named Hemant Nagindas Modi, who had been on the run for 12 years after jumping parole. He was convicted in a murder case and remained in jail until 2014, after which he jumped parole. He had been wanted for 12 years. During this period, the accused played various roles in the film industry and was also quite active on social media. Many of his web series were also released.”

The arrest was made after the crime branch received a tip-off on Wednesday that Hemant had arrived in Ahmedabad. He has been sent to the Mehsana Jail to serve the remainder of his sentence.

His work in films The police revealed that during Hemant’s time as a fugitive, he changed his name and worked in the film industry as a supporting actor. He was active in Hindi, Gujarati, and other languages in films, web series, TV shows, and plays. As per the police statement, he maintained a ‘highly active and visible career’ while on the run.

Hemant has reportedly worked in movies such as Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan, Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer Metro In Dino, and Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer L2 Empuraan. His upcoming includes Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta-starrer Lahore 1947. He has also appeared in Wagle Ki Duniya and Mere Sai, according to the police statement.