MNS organises photo contest to highlight potholes in Ulhasnagar

To draw attention of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) to the increasing number of potholes in the city, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has organised a Best Pothole Photography Contest in the city. The best photos will be exhibited outside the UMC headquarters and will also be awarded a cash prize.

“We have already received around 500 photos of potholes from across the city. This is the only best way to make the civic officials realise how bad the roads are and they need to be repaired. We will invite the mayor and UMC officials to the exhibition. They should see the state of the roads of the city through these photographs,” said Bandu Deshmukh, city president, MNS, Ulhasnagar.