Modi to rename Navy ranks “in line with Indian traditions”

After the Indian Navy’s new Chhatrapati Shivaji-inspired ensign, which PM Narendra Modi unveiled last year, come two more changes. The epaulettes donned by naval officers will similarly highlight the heritage and legacy of the Maratha king, and the ranks of the Navy will be renamed in keeping with “Indian traditions”.

The modifications in the colonial system were announced by the prime minister on the occasion of Navy Day, which was celebrated at Tarkarli Beach at Malvan, Sindhudurg district, this year. “The India of today is moving forward and abandoning its slave mentality,” he declared, adding that the people of every state were now driven by the spirit of ‘Nation first’. He also congratulated the Indian Navy on the appointment of India’s first woman commanding officer, Prerna Deosthali, on the naval ship Trinkat.

“Earlier Navy Day, Army Day and IAF Day were held in Delhi, but I decided to move Navy Day away, and am happy that it is being held in a place where the Indian Navy was born,” said Modi. “It is a moment of unprecedented pride to celebrate Navy Day from the victorious land of Sindhudurg.” Modi pointed out that Sindhudurg Fort (built by Shivaji on an island) was constructed when there was no technology and sparse resources, and said that the fort instilled “a feeling of pride in every Indian citizen”.

Modi underlined the Maratha king’s foresight in recognising the importance of naval capabilities for any nation. He cited his words that those who controlled the seas held the ultimate power, and pointed out how Chhatrapati Shivaji had built one of the most powerful navies in the world. He also paid homage to his sardars (chieftains) like Kanhoji Angre, Mayaji Naik Bhatkar and Hiroji Indulkar and said that they remained an inspiration to date.

The prime minister credited India’s maritime strength for the Chola empire’s expansion of trade to countries of South-East Asia. Lamenting that it was the maritime power of India that first came under attack by foreign powers, Modi said that the country, which was famous for ship-building, lost control of the sea and thereby lost strategic economic strength.

Going on to list his own achievements, Modi said, “This is that period of India’s history which is going to write the future not just of five to 10 years but of the coming centuries. In the last 10 years, the country has risen from the tenth place to become the fifth-largest economy, and is rapidly moving towards the third spot. The world is seeing the rise of a ‘Vishwa Mitra (friend of the world) in India. Measures like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will recreate the lost Spice Route.”

December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day, as it marks the Indian Navy’s victory in Karachi during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Sindhudurg, the site of one of Shivaji’s sea forts, was chosen as the venue, as this year marks the 350th year of his coronation. Earlier, Modi unveiled a statue of the Maratha king at Rajkot Fort—the Navy wanted to have the statue at Sindhudurg Fort but was refused permission by the Archaeological Society of India.

Since the function was being held in Konkan, Modi also spoke about how it was a region of unprecedented possibilities. He cited how medical colleges were opened recently in these areas and how the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor was connected till Mangaon in Raigad. “The central and state governments are determined to preserve the forts built during the reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji,” he said. “Hundreds of crores of rupees are being spent on the conservation of this heritage in the whole of Maharashtra, including Konkan. This will also increase tourism in the area and create new employment and self-employment opportunities.”

Others at the function included Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais, union defence minister Rajnath Singh, union MSME minister Narayan Rane, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Aircraft carrier Vikramaditya and ships like Kolkata, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Brahmputra, Beas, Betwa, Tabar, Subhadra, Vinash, Vipul, submarine Khanderi, aircraft like Dorniers, Light Combat Aircraft, MiG-29K, P81 took part in the flypast along with helicopters like Chetak, Advanced Light Helicopter, MH60R, Kamov 32 and Seaking 42B.

The operational demonstrations on Navy Day included Combat Free Fall, High Speed Runs, Slithering Ops on Gemini and Beach Assault, Search and Rescue demonstration , vertical replenishment by choppers , Neutralising Enemy Post, Continuity Drill, Hornpipe Dance, Light Tattoo Drummers Call, and Ceremonial Sunset followed by National Anthem.

