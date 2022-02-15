Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Money laundering case against Dawood, his aides: ED conducts raids

The searches were being conducted at 10 places including Nagpada, which was once Ibrahim’s stronghold
(HT Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 11:39 AM IST
ByManish K Pathak

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting raids at 10 locations in Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his associates under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Based on a National Investigation Agency First Information Report, ED registered the money laundering case to probe Ibrahim’s hawala network as well as property deals suspected to be connected to a Maharashtra politician, an official said requesting anonymity.

The official added the searches were being conducted at 10 places including Nagpada, which was once Ibrahim’s stronghold. Some politicians are also under the scanner. The agency has also been questioning some suspects in connection with the case.

Ibrahim and his associates fled to Pakistan before the 1993 Mumbai blasts, which left 257 people dead. He has been linked to multiple terror organisations and is also believed to be helping narco-terrorism through his hawala network.

