mumbai news

Money laundering case: ED summons Anil Deshmukh’s son

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have summoned former state home minister Anil Deshmukh’s son, Hrishikesh Deshmukh and asked him to be present on Friday for questioning in connection with a money laundering case in which his father is currently under arrest
Published on Nov 04, 2021 11:45 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai

Deshmukh, 71, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after a 12-hour on Monday interrogation by officials.

On Thursday, Deshmukh was was taken to JJ Hospital for a routine check up on Thursday.

“He (Deshmukh) was brought to the hospital for routine check up at 12.30pm and was taken back to ED office by 1pm,” said Sanjay Surwase, superintendent at JJ Hospital.

Deshmukh, who appeared before ED for the first time on Monday after skipping multiple summons for the last four months, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in connection with the alleged 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

ED filed a case against Deshmukh and others after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked him in a corruption case related to allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Singh, according to whom Deshmukh got police officers to extort over 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

ED claims that the money was sent to Delhi-based Jain brothers who reportedly operated paper (bogus) companies using hawala channels. The Jain brothers reportedly diverted this money as donations to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, a trust controlled by the Deshmukh family. ED suspects that the Jain brothers were acting on the instructions of Deshmukh’s son, Hrishikesh.

Deshmukh was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He has been remanded to ED custody till November 6.

