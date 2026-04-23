Money trail leads to arrest of 11th accused in Goregaon concert deaths case

MUMBAI: The Vanrai police on Wednesday arrested the eleventh accused in connection with the death of two MBA students during a music concert at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon on April 11, due to suspected drug overdose. The accused, 33-year-old Jiya Jacob, was arrested from Ulhasnagar following a money trail from the alleged main drug supplier, Ayush Sahitya, who was arrested last week, police officers familiar with the probe told Hindustan Times.

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“We have frozen her bank accounts and are verifying her exact role in the drugs supply chain,” an officer said, requesting anonymity.

Jacob was detained for questioning on Tuesday night and placed under arrest on Wednesday evening, investigators said. She will be produced before the Borivali magistrate court on Thursday, they added.

As reported by HT earlier, Raunak Khandelwal and Pratik Pandey, both MBA students at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), were among five persons arrested after two other JBIMS students died on April 11. In all, 10 people had been arrested in the case before Wednesday, including four alleged drug peddlers – Anand Patel, Vineet Gerelani, Shubh Agarwal and Ayush Sahitya – accused of entering the concert venue illegally and supplying Ecstasy pills to the students’ group.

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{{^usCountry}} Till now, the Vanrai police have recorded the statements of 40 people, including MBA students who had attended the concert on April 11 in a group with the two deceased students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Till now, the Vanrai police have recorded the statements of 40 people, including MBA students who had attended the concert on April 11 in a group with the two deceased students. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We are now waiting for reports of the samples sent to the Kalina forensic laboratory, to find the exact cause of death of the two students,” the police officer quoted earlier said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are now waiting for reports of the samples sent to the Kalina forensic laboratory, to find the exact cause of death of the two students,” the police officer quoted earlier said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators are also trying to find out who supplied drugs to Sahitya, the alleged kingpin of the drugs supply chain linked to the case. Sahitya had financial transactions with all other accused and had even given money to bouncers and security guards to get illegal entry into the concert venue on April 11, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators are also trying to find out who supplied drugs to Sahitya, the alleged kingpin of the drugs supply chain linked to the case. Sahitya had financial transactions with all other accused and had even given money to bouncers and security guards to get illegal entry into the concert venue on April 11, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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