Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / More than 100 BJP workers join NCP in Thane
mumbai news

More than 100 BJP workers join NCP in Thane

They switched parties in presence of Maharashtra state housing minister Jitendra Awhad and former MP Anand Paranjape. The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation has a total of 32 BJP corporators.
22 BJP corporators in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation including Pancham Omi Kalani join Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the presence of Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad at Tip Top Plaza hall, in Thane, Mumbai. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 09:10 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Thane’s Ulhasnagar witnessed an exodus of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers as 114 of them joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday. 21 corporators of the BJP in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation also crossed over to the NCP during a function.

They switched parties in presence of Maharashtra state housing minister Jitendra Awhad and former MP Anand Paranjape. The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation has a total of 32 BJP corporators.

Along with these workers, 19 former corporators of the UMC and the sarpanch, deputy sarpanch of Warap, Mharal and Kamba gram panchayats also joined the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Pancham Kalani was also appointed as NCP Ulhasnagar president, news agency PTI reported.

BJP lawmaker joins TMC in Bengal

Meanwhile, West Bengal also saw a BJP legislator join Trinamool Congress. Krishna Kalyani, MLA from Raiganj in north Bengal, joined the TMC on Wednesday.

“In BJP there is no audit of good performance. There is only conspiracy. You cannot win an election with just conspiracy. To win an election you need development,” Kalyani was quoted as saying according to a report by HT. Kalyani is the fifth legislator who joined the TMC following BJP’s defeat in the West Bengal elections.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP