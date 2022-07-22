More than 10K vaccinated against Covid in Thane in 1 week after govt made booster dose free

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has administered more than 10,000 booster doses within a week after the doses were made free by the government.

The vaccination has increased 10 times, according to the civic body. From around 300 daily doses, it has increased to over 3,500 daily doses now.

The free doses are being given as a part of 75 days ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava’, which will continue till September 30. All those in the 18-75 years age group will be able to get a free booster or precautionary dose at government Covid vaccine centres.

“We have our existing vaccination facilities in public health care centres across the city. The ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign is also ongoing, through which we have figured out areas where there is a need for increased vaccination facilities. Based on this, we have set up camps in each ward. There are some areas that have many construction activities, so we have set up a special camp for labourers in these areas,” said Dr Prasad Patil, Health Officer, TMC.

In the week before the free booster campaign started, there were around 1,732 beneficiaries who were administered booster doses. But, from July 15-22, more than 10,000 have availed the free booster doses.

Locals are elated at this facility and are trying to make the most of it. “We had tested Covid positive during the third wave and hence delayed the booster dose. We are so glad that we didn’t rush for it as we could avail the free facility and our entire family got vaccinated,” said Anagha Aggarwal, 29, a resident of Kolshet.

TMC has set up 15 additional vaccination camps across the city on a daily basis. Moreover, if any housing society or organisation wishes to set up a camp for the locals, the civic body is open to providing facilities.

“The camps set up in each ward are based on the population and demand for vaccination. In wards that are bigger in size in terms of area and population, we have eight camps in a single ward, like in the Majiwada-Manpada ward. Meanwhile, Kopri ward may have less than five camps as the population here is fewer,” said an officer from health department TMC.