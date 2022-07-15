Most third merit lists for UG admissions out

Mumbai The third merit list for admissions to first-year undergraduate courses that were open to class 12 state board (HSC) students at many city colleges was released on Thursday, and at least one college – St Xavier’s College – did not have a list. Colleges like Ruia, St Andrews, RA Podar saw a drop of 1-3 percentage across both traditional and self-financed courses as compared to the second list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the third and final merit list declared, some colleges with a large proportion of HSC students have decided to start their academic year, those popular among CBSE and ISC students have decided to wait for their results while some others are contemplating.

Marie Fernandes, the principal of St Andrews College, said that the new academic year may start from July 23 or latest by the month end. “We can’t wait for class 12 CBSE and ISC results to be announced. Anyway, we do not get many non-state board students. So will accommodate them once their results are declared,” said Fernandes.

Rajendra Shinde, principal, St Xavier’s College, Dhobi Talao, said that lectures will not begin for HSC students who have taken admissions. “We will wait for CBSE and ISC students. There will be a separate list for them after their results are declared,” said Shinde.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With 40% of seats reserved for class12 CBSE and ISC students, Pooja Ramchandani, principal, HR College, Churchgate, said they will start their academic year only after all seats are filled. “We can start classes if all seats for smaller courses like BVOC (Bachelor of Vocation) are filled since there are usually no takers from other board students. But for other large courses such as BCom, BAF, and BMS that are popular among CBSE and ISC students, it will be unfair for us to start teaching before the non-state board students are enrolled,” said Ramchandani.

T A Shiware, director of education, Wilson College, said that classes will commence after all HSC students have been enrolled post the third list. “Each year, Mumbai University sets aside 20% of its seats, or 12 seats per course, for students who haven’t been able to move forward with admission to degree-granting institutions because they are still awaiting their board results. We will accommodate non-state board students under this reservation, and they can join their counterparts from state-board,” said Shiware.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Principal Anushree Lokur said a review will be held next week on starting the academic year before any decision is taken. With non-state board students making up less than 5% in first-year degree courses, Birla College, Kalyan is also yet to make a decision on starting the new academic year for students from the HSC board. “Since CBSE has asked UGC (University Grants Commission) to direct universities not to go ahead with the admission process, we are awaiting instructions from Mumbai University. We will have a meeting to review the situation,” said Naresh Chandra, director (education), BK Birla College, Kalyan.