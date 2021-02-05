Most travellers prefer travelling to familiar spots in 2021, finds survey

Most Indian travellers, for their holiday, intend to visit a location they have previously visited for its familiarity, shows finds of Booking.com’s future of travel research.

Around 57% of the 20,934 surveyed travellers said they preferred to return to a place they have already explored while 49% are aiming to hit a new destination within India. The survey also revealed that 52% Indian travellers plan to travel within the country in the next seven to 12 months.

Commenting on the study, Ritu Mehrotra, regional manager, South Asia at Booking.com, said, “While it will be some time before travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, all signs point to the fundamental and enduring role that travel plays in all our lives. Looking ahead, staying closer to home and becoming familiarists rather than tourists will continue to be at the forefront of travel agendas. Rediscovering India and travelling like a local is what 2021 is going to be about.”

According to the survey, Srinagar, Digha, Manali, Goa and Alibag are some of the top trending destinations for Indians travelling from February 1 to February 28, with a surge in staycations to nearby destinations.

“The popularity of holidaying with pets, travelling with furry companions has been top of traveller’s minds in recent months, with the use of Booking.com’s pet-friendly filter more than doubling since travel restrictions began. With no sign of slowing down, the trend to travel with pets is one that we are likely to see continue throughout 2021 and beyond,” read a statement on the portal.

The survey also found that 25% Indian travellers intend to travel outside the continent by the end this year, as opposed 12% respondents in 2020.