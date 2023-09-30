MUMBAI: Desperate for a male child, a 28-year-old woman from Malwani allegedly kidnapped an 18-month-old boy who was playing on the road. The woman was arrested and the child was rescued by the Malwani police within 12 hours of the kidnapping.

Mother of two girls kidnaps 18-month-old boy

The toddler, son of a daily wage labourer, was playing with his nine-year-old sister on Thursday when the woman identified as Sonam Sahu spotted them, police said. Sahu then approached the children, gave ₹200 to the girl and asked her to get some biscuits. When the girl returned from the shop, she noticed that her brother and the woman were not there. She informed her parents after which a complaint of kidnapping was lodged at the Malwani police station.

Police officers said that after scanning the CCTV of the locality, they noticed Sahu walking away with the boy. The police then alerted their informers who led them straight to Sahu’s house in Malwani. Within 12 hours of the alleged kidnapping, the police rescued the boy and arrested Sahu.

Chimaji Adhav, senior police inspector of Malwani police station said that Sahu has two daughters aged nine and 12. “When questioned, Sahu said that she had two daughters and desperately wanted a boy. When she saw the boy, she fell in love with him and decided to kidnap him,” said Adhav.

The boy’s parents, who work at construction sites, had migrated to Mumbai five months ago and live in Malwani.

