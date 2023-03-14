Mother-daughter’s death: Court grants bail to site supervisor

MUMBAI: A metropolitan magistrate court in Andheri on Monday granted bail to the 35-year-old site supervisor arrested after a heavy iron rod fell from an under-construction building in Jogeshwari on a moving rickshaw killing a 28-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter.

Satish Taware, senior police inspector of Jogeshwari police station said that the court granted the accused, Pankaj Bansode, bail on Monday. He was booked for failing to take safety measures due to which the mother - Shama Bano Asif Shaikh (28) and her daughter Aayat, died. He was arrested on Sunday.

Police officers said that Shaikh and Aayat were travelling in the auto from Farooq High School at 4.15pm and going towards Pratap Nagar in Jogeshwari East when the iron rod from the 7th floor, where work was going on, fell on them. The passersby rushed the duo to the civic trauma centre but Shaikh was declared dead on arrival. Aayat was shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Oshiwara but she was also declared dead before admission to the private hospital. While the auto driver escaped with minor injuries.

Investigations revealed that the accused had not followed the standard operating procedure and had not taken adequate safety measures like putting up a net on the construction site.