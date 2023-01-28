Motormen go off track with WR’s diktat to keep their GPS on 24/7

Mumbai: A government resolution (GR) issued by Western Railway (WR) recently to all its motormen, mandating that they keep the GPS on their official and personal cell phones switched on 24/7, has created a controversy. While WR’s 450 motormen claimed this was an invasion of their privacy, the railways has cited the diktat was needed to ensure they take the mandatory rest between trips.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an incensed motorman said, “This is frustrating as we feel mistrusted. We understand the responsibility we carry while manoeuvring a train and ferrying commuters. Asking us to keep our phone locations on to monitor our movement is wrong.”

Another motorman said, “The administration is stating that our phones will be inspected as part of surprise checks to verify if we are on our phone and distracted while driving.”

Motormen also cited that a probable reason for this mandate is signal passing at danger (SPAD) cases by motormen, which translates to the driver of a train failing to stop at a signal. (See box.)

The notice, issued by the Mumbai division of WR on January 8, read: ‘Motormen who are carrying mobile phone with them -- either only closed user group (CUG) or CUG plus the personal mobile number must keep their location on i.e. in enable condition all day without fail. Any violations will be viewed seriously.’ A copy of the circular is with HT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, there is a conflict in the number of SPAD cases – while motormen said they have gone up, the administration disagreed. The drivers said that they, including chief loco inspectors (CLI), are pulled up and punishments are decided according to the severity of the lapse.

The administration claimed resting during the mandatory ‘rest period’ was necessary and that it was important to track that they are not attending a social gathering at this time. SPAD cases, said an official from WR, were under control, with only one lapse reported in 2022-23.

According to employment regulations, a motorman is supposed to rest for 16 hours after every break as they are on duty for a maximum of six hours. A WR official observed that sometimes motormen sneak out of the running room (a place to rest) after each trip instead of taking rest. “This would ensure that safety isn’t compromised and the motormen would take the much-required rest that is mandatory,” explained the official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile on Thursday, a CLI of WR allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a local train between Vile Parle and Santacruz stations at around 12.45 pm on the slow line towards Borivali.

While sources said that the deceased R S Gaur did not blame anyone in his suicide note, officials said that family members had told them that he was suffering from insomnia.

Graphic:

What is SPAD?

A signal is passed at danger (SPAD) when a train passes a stop signal, breaking the rule. SPADs are one of the potential precursors to railway accidents. Since the train protection and warning system (TPWS) was introduced, serious SPAD incidents and the risk arising from SPADs have been greatly reduced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Why do SPAD cases occur?

- Due to momentary loss of concentration

- Lack of alertness

- Negligence

- Assuming the signal will gradually turn double yellow or green as the train moves ahead

- Overconfidence

- Stress on personal and professional front.