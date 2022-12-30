Mount Mary, Bandra, receives ‘threat’ on New Year eve

Mumbai A ‘threat’ received on the website of the Basilica of Our Lady church in Bandra, popularly known as the Mount Mary Basilica, sent the authorities in a tizzy on Thursday. The Bandra police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to police officials, the message was posted in the feedback section of the church’s website on Thursday. The poorly spelled message said that there would be a terrorist attack at the Basilica the same evening, and was signed supposedly by a Pakistan-based terror outfit ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba.’

“Around 15 minutes later, the message was deleted and another one was posted in the same section. The writer said that the earlier message had been written by their son who is mentally unstable, and sought help for the same. There were, however, no indicators as to the identity or location of the person,” said Anil Paraskar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 9.

Paraskar added that after the matter was reported to the Bandra police station, an FIR was registered so that investigation could be initiated to identify and trace the person.

“There does not seem to be any actual threat. However, even if we are to seek the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the person in question to check if they indeed need help and to provide help to them, we need to register a case, as that is a legal requirement,” Paraskar said.

The police have registered a case of making statements conducive to public mischief in a place of worship under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are conducting further investigation.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure in light of the upcoming New Year celebrations, the police have stepped up vigilance at and around the Basilica as well as in nearby areas. The city is already witnessing stepped up action by the police in terms of patrolling, action against history sheeters and crackdowns on street crimes.

