MIDC to set up surveillance network to check pollution of Kasardi river

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board’s (MCPB) expert committee has asked the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to set up surveillance posts and squads to monitor the discharge of hazardous chemicals from the MIDC Taloja into the highly polluted Kasardi River in Taloja. It has also directed that a CCTV network with a central monitoring room be set up within six months.

The decision was taken at an MPCB-convened meeting last week, which was attended by representatives from MIDC, Taloja Industries Association (TIA), Taloja Manufacturer Association (TMA), and resident associations, to discuss the illegal discharge of hazardous waste chemicals into the water body.

The meeting also discussed the Kasardi Restoration Plan to be discussed in further meetings.

“Within six months, it has been asked to follow the model implemented by MIDC Ambernath-Badlapur, where a dedicated team has been posted to look into the dispersal of hazardous waste. A CCTV network with a centralised monitoring room is also to be created,” said a senior MPCB official.

Other issues, like foul smell emanating from the river area and leading to environmental pollution, were also raised in the meeting. The committee suggested having a multiscreen automated organic matter removal system at the source as well as the installation of a SCADA-based online monitoring system.

“As of date, there is no system in place which will provide an insight into the waste getting disposed into the river, which is the foremost reason for the massive pollution in the area. The Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) operator was supposed to have the technology that would enable it to monitor these aspects,” said Arvind Mhatre, member of the expert committee and social activist. “This time, MIDC has been asked to submit a time-bound action plan to implement these measures.”

The committee also proposed to have a dedicated third-party water testing laboratory within the MIDC. The onus of the CETP operators includes regular submission of sludge disposal reports. The representatives of industries in the area, too, have demanded the installation of tertiary treatment systems as a priority. “It is the industries that have to bear the brunt of the failure of the mismanagement of the CETP. Therefore, through the meeting, these issues were raised with MPCB. We have also sought stringent action in the event of non-compliance by the concerned,” said Satish Shetty, president of TIA.

Recently, a livestock farmer had to incur a financial loss of nearly ₹2.5 lakh after 12 of his goats died after drinking foul water from the Kasardi River.

