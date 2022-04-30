MRVC to conduct flood vulnerability and mitigation assessment on CR and WR

MUMBAI: In a bid to prevent flooding of the railway tracks during monsoon, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) will undertake a flood vulnerability and mitigation assessment for Central (CR) and Western Railway (WR) lines.

The study will focus on an in-depth location analysis of flood-prone spots in these two major railway lines of Mumbai. The assessment will also focus on new flood spots on the suburban railway that have been identified over the past five years that were earlier not prone to flooding.

Locations including Nala Sopara on the Western Railway and Vikhroli - Kanjurmarg railway section on the Central Railway have recently been identified as new flood-prone locations.

“The assessment will focus on the methods used currently to prevent flooding and the countermeasures taken for the same. Any enhancement in the present system, along with studying possible causes of new flooding locations on the Central and Western Railway tracks, will be determined,” said a senior MRVC official.

Further, the study will also prepare a plan that will be focused on the prevention of flooding on the suburban railway tracks.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has installed flood gates at Masjid Bunder, Byculla, Matunga, and between Sion and Kurla railway sections. Desilting of drains on 59 km has been done along with microtunneling at Masjid, Sandhurst, Hindmata- Dadar- Parel areas, and cleaning of 38 culverts has been undertaken and 45 more culverts will be cleaned. In 2021 during monsoon, local train services were suspended for 15 hours in June on the Central Railway network.