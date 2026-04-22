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MSCB scam: Court discharges NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar, others in ED case

MSCB scam: Court discharges NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar, others in ED case

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 05:13 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A special court here on Wednesday discharged NCP MLA Rohit Pawar and others in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged 25,000 crore scam at the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank .

MSCB scam: Court discharges NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar, others in ED case

Special judge for MPs/MLAs cases Mahesh Jadhav accepted the discharge applications of all 17 accused and ruled that the case stood closed.

The ED's money laundering case stemmed from an August 2019 FIR registered by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing that alleged fraudulent sale of 'Sahakari Sakhar Karkhanas' by then officers and directors of MSCB at throwaway prices to their relatives or other private persons without following due procedure.

However, a special court for MPs/MLAs cases recently accepted the EOW's closure report in the case.

Rohit Pawar and others named as accused in the ED's case then sought discharge from the money laundering case.

The Central probe agency opposed their pleas, stating that while the closure report was accepted by the lower court, a 2021 writ petition challenging earlier rejection of its intervention application was still pending before the Bombay High Court.

 
mumbai enforcement directorate mumbai‬
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