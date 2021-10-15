Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / MSEDCL detects 488 cases of electricity theft in Ghansoli in 1 week
mumbai news

MSEDCL detects 488 cases of electricity theft in Ghansoli in 1 week

The investigation revealed that 416 consumers had stolen electricity worth ₹41.12 lakh by tampering their meter boxes; the other 72 consumers were found to be stealing electricity from other places and electricity worth ₹3.22 lakh was found to be stolen; MSEDCL says an FIR will be filed for the 488 thefts in Ghansoli
MSEDCL officials check for electricity theft in Ghansoli. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 08:09 PM IST
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai

In a special drive to nab the electricity thieves, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Bhandup circle, uncovered 488 cases of power theft in Ghansoli in seven days.

On September 30, the chief engineer of Bhandup Circle, Suresh Ganeshkar, held a review meeting at Ghansoli branch under Airoli sub-divisional office and ordered a “power theft search operation” in the area. Accordingly, inspection of electricity connection of consumers who have arrears of electricity bill as well as those who have a history of disconnected lines were thoroughly checked. Ganeshkar and Vashi division superintendent engineer, Rajaram Mane, appointed additional executive engineers working in other divisional offices in Bhandup circle and set up eight squads for the special drive.

The investigation revealed that 416 consumers had stolen electricity of 30,12,233 units worth 41.12 lakh under Section 135 of the Electricity Act 2003, wherein the consumers had stolen power by tampering their meter boxes. Meanwhile, 72 consumers were found to be stealing electricity from other places and electricity worth 3.22 lakh was found to be stolen. These 72 consumers were found to be stealing power under Section 126 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

“Further action is being taken against these customers and an FIR will be lodged under the Electricity Act, 2003 against the customers who have not paid the penalty along with the electricity bill. Similar drives will, henceforth, keep on happening to recover the financial losses. Power theft is a cancer for society and it needs to be eradicated. MSEDCL will not let such power thieves go. All customers are requested to cooperate with MSEDCL by paying their electricity bills on time. Those who have been permanently disconnected are also being humbly appealed to turn on their own electricity connection by paying the full electricity bill,” Ganeshkar said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP leader Somaiya meets Karmuse in Thane a day after Awhad was arrested and released on bail

Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Business As Usual?

ACB begins enquiry into forest officer’s assets in bribery case

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation inaugurates ground for kabaddi players in Ambivli village
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP