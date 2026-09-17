Mumbai: The 25 interchanges along 701-km Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway could soon become more than entry and exit points, with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) exploring commercial and planned development around them.

MSRDC plans new townships, hotels around Samruddhi Expressway interchanges. (Hindustan Times)

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The corporation is considering developing theme parks, and hotels, among other projects, and plans to use Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping to identify suitable commercial and development projects along this East-West expressway.

The proposed development is aimed at generating employment along the corridor, attracting private investment and generating new revenue streams for MSRDC to finance other infrastructure projects it has in the pipeline.

The interchanges, located roughly 30 to 40 km apart, provide access to several towns and cities along the expressway. MSRDC wants urban planners and other experts to study the areas around them, assess local demand and suggest projects that can remain commercially viable while offering investors reasonable returns.

“Urban planners and other experts will study the areas and suggest projects ranging from townships and hotels to theme parks, shopping complexes and agro processing centres among others,” said an official familiar with the plans.

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{{^usCountry}} The development possibilities under consideration include public housing schemes, multiplexes, fuel stations, hostels, daily markets, resorts, wholesale market, manufacturing plants, service industry, IT parks, industrial estate, Special Economic Zone, warehouses, educational institutions, healthcare services, for government establishments, stadium, telecommunication stations and transportation hubs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development possibilities under consideration include public housing schemes, multiplexes, fuel stations, hostels, daily markets, resorts, wholesale market, manufacturing plants, service industry, IT parks, industrial estate, Special Economic Zone, warehouses, educational institutions, healthcare services, for government establishments, stadium, telecommunication stations and transportation hubs. {{/usCountry}}

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For this purpose, MSRDC has been designated as the Special Planning Authority (SPA) for the Samruddhi corridor. Its planning jurisdiction covers nearly 1,800 sq km across 292 villages in 10 districts between Mumbai and Nagpur.

The corporation, however, is approaching the latest proposal with lessons from an earlier attempt to monetise land around the expressway. That effort did not attract private players as MSRDC’s reserve prices were considered too high by prospective bidders.

This MSRDC is now seeking proposals from industry experts before deciding on the development model. The objective is to balance revenue generation with the provision of amenities along the east - west expressway corridor.

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Details regarding the proposed development framework and the data to be shared with prospective planners remain unclear, with MSRDC officials citing delays in obtaining necessary clearances.

The Samruddhi Expressway, inaugurated on December 11, 2022, is being touted as a corridor that will have a multiplier effect by opening up national and global markets for Maharashtra’s hinterland.

According to an MSRDC official, the corporation now hopes to utilise Samruddhi Expressway as a catalyst for integrated urban, industrial, logistics, tourism and agricultural development.