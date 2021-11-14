MSRTC operates 79 buses as strike continues

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) operated 79 buses across the state on Sunday even as the indefinite strike called by its employees went into its 17th day.

Workers of the corporation runs state transport bus service, started an indefinite strike on October 28 to demand the merger of the cash-strapped body with the Maharashtra government.

The MSRTC is in bad shape financially though it runs a fleet of 18,500 buses, and cartered to 6.7 million commuters daily in the pre-pandemic era. Since the start of the strike, all 250 bus depots in the state were shut. A limited number of buses began to ply starting Friday as a few employees returned to work.

The state has formed a three-member panel to look into the demands of the employees. Unions had called from a strike on October 27 which was later called off, but a section of employees continued their agitation. Their demands also include an increase in salary, dearness allowance and home allowances.

