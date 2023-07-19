MSRTC kicks off bus depot redevelopment

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has kicked off plans for redeveloping bus depots. As part of the plan, Borivali bus depot will be the first in Mumbai to be redeveloped at a cost of around ₹515 crore.

The MSRTC has invited bids for the redevelopment of Borivali depot in Nancy Colony, which would entail construction of a 16-storeyed building.

The ground and first three floors of the building will be retained by the MSRTC, while the rights for the remaining floors will be given to the developer. Space below the ground floor will be used for parking and maintenance of buses.

The MSRTC will also develop the Panvel depot for which plans are being drawn. In both the depots, the corporation will monetise the land and construct buildings that will be used for commercial purposes.

Hindustan Times on June 19 had reported on the redevelopment of bus depots.

On Panvel depot revamp, senior MSRTC officials said, “We understand that people have a lot of complaints about the condition of the depot.”

In Mumbai, the MSRTC has depots and bus stands in Mumbai Central, Parel, Dadar, Kurla (Nehru Nagar) and two at Borivali, covering a land space of 10 lakh square feet in the form of depots and bus stands.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), land parcels owned by the corporation are spread over an area of 20.98 lakh square feet in Turbhe, Panvel, Uran, Thane, Dombivli, Bhayandar, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi. The loss-making MSRTC has a fleet of 14,000 buses, which caters to over 55 lakh passengers every day. The corporation also has plans to introduce over 5,100 electric buses on wet lease in near future.