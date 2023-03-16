MU gets its maths wrong in maths exam; gives 115 marks out of 100

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has given students 115 marks out of possible 100 marks in its BSc mathematics exam. This mistake has become the subject of jokes among students, resulting in funny messages circulating on WhatsApp group of students.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MU BSc Mathematics examination for the fifth semester was conducted in November last year. Its result was announced on Friday. However, the result shows a series of errors.

“Some students were shown absent even though they appeared for the examination. It has also come to light that the university has made a mistake in the results. The MU gave 115 marks in an exam that was supposed to be of 100 marks to some students and 104 marks to some other students,” said Sanjay Viaral, senior senate member.

All errors happened in the Group Theory subject of the fifth semester of the course. A PDF file of the results shows Ayesha Ansari, a student of Momin College, has been awarded 115 marks by the examination department. At the same time, it has come to light that the Ammara Ansari of the same college scored 105 marks, Ashfa Khan got 101 marks and Maria Momin got 109 marks, Rifa Momin got 111 marks, and Asia Shaikh got 106 marks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In this case, it seems that the total sum of marks goes beyond 100 due to additional marks given in the written examination. This is evident from the results published by the university on its website.

“The university is making frequent mistakes. Giving students more than 100 marks in a paper is unforgivable. There is a lack of regular staff at the university. Also, these kinds of things are happening because the work is going on with the contractual employees,” Vairal added.

Meanwhile, the university official said, “A technical error has occurred in the software. That the mistake will be rectified and the revised results for those students will be issued.”