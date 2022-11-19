MU portal’s tech glitches causing panic

Mumbai With the fifth semester looming over on November 29, the third-year law students across colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU) are unsure if they will be able to appear for the same.

Colleges have been unable to upload student’s academic records on the MKCL portal making the situation difficult for the students.

Principals have been trying to upload data for close to a month, but due to technical glitches, are unable to proceed further. “If colleges fail to upload all the data on the portal, it may affect students’ academic year,” said a professor from Borivali-based law college requesting anonymity.

Students and teachers are in panic mode now as they want some solution from MU, said a principal of the college from Bandra requesting anonymity.

On the other hand, university officials blamed principals for waiting till the last minute to upload data. “Some errors occurred while uploading the data. We approached the university but did not receive any help from them,” said a principal of law college from Bandra.

We are struggling to fill in data but no one from the university responds, he added. “Every year, we face multiple issues while uploading data. This year’s issue is not resolved even though exam schedule has been declared by the university. The university will need to verify all the data after colleges upload them, which is a time-consuming process,” he said.

According to the principal, if they don’t enter students’ information into the portal, it would have an impact on their careers because they won’t be allowed to take exams unless they have a hall ticket.

A senior representative from the MU law department told HT that while they were aware of the problem colleges were facing, they were working to find a solution. If it doesn’t function properly, we’ll consider allowing students to take tests while data is sent in an offline manner. However, an offline submission is also taking a long time, according to a principal, which delays the decision-making process for MU officials.

