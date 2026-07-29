MUMBAI: The University of Mumbai will hand over the investigation into the alleged TYBCom examination paper leak to the Crime Investigation Department (CID). The decision was taken during a meeting of the university’s management council on Monday.

MU to hand over TYBCom paper leak probe to CID

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On April 15, at least three question papers were found to have leaked before the examinations. The incident led to protests by various student organisations, which demanded an independent inquiry.

Later, during the monsoon session of the state legislature, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil had told the legislative council that the alleged leak would be probed by the CID. However, according to sources, the university management had decided to wait for the reports of two internal inquiry committees and the ongoing police investigation before taking a decision on handing the probe to the CID.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) welcomed the decision. The organisation’s Mumbai Metropolitan secretary Abhishek Pawar said the inquiry must be completed within a fixed time frame to restore students’ confidence in the university’s examination system.

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{{^usCountry}} Yuva Sena (UBT) leader and Mumbai University Senate member Pradeep Sawant asked why no action had been taken against senior university officials more than a month after the alleged leak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yuva Sena (UBT) leader and Mumbai University Senate member Pradeep Sawant asked why no action had been taken against senior university officials more than a month after the alleged leak. {{/usCountry}}

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Sawant said that while three temporary employees had been suspended and a criminal case registered, no action had been taken against senior officials who were allegedly responsible. He also alleged that some officials were being protected.