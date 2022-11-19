Mulund bizman duped of 30 lakh in loan fraud

Mumbai: Two persons attached to a finance company allegedly duped a Mulund-based businessman to the tune of ₹30 lakh on the pretext of helping him secure a loan.

The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar Sharma and Rajesh Bhola.

According to the police, complainant Pritesh Kumar Shaha, a resident of Mulund West, runs a steel trading firm in partnership with his elder brother. They needed a loan to expand their business in Bhiwandi. Shaha discussed it with a few people associated with a finance company and he was introduced to one Kamat in Mulund area. Kamat then introduced him and his brother to one Manoj Kumar Sharma in January 2017, said a police official.

As per the FIR, Sharma claimed that he worked with several banks and non-banking finance companies on commission basis and helped people get business loans. Sharma gave information about MB Finance Consultant’s business partner Rajesh Bhola and Shabbir Mir to the complainant.

The complainant alleged that Sharma, Bhola and Mir came to Mumbai from Delhi to discuss loans and complete the requisite paperwork and other processes for the loan. Shaha also paid for their air tickets, accommodation and food expenses. The trio claimed that they had started the loan process in March 2017 and demanded ₹1 crore from the complainant to process his proposal, said a police officer.

In April, 2017, the complainant and Bhola, Mir and their company MB Finance Consultants entered into a loan agreement and Sharma was also present there, the FIR stated.

Shaha paid an amount of ₹30 lakh to the trio but they did not provide any loan to him and stopped answering the complainant’s calls. He sent them e-mails and tried to communicate with them.

However, after not getting a response from the trio, the businessman approached the metropolitan magistrate court and based on the court orders, an FIR was registered on Thursday, Jitendra Zoman, assistant police inspector, Mulund police station, said.