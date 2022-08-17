Mulund ceiling collapse: BMC blames illegal alterations

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has blamed the illegal alterations by the contractor for the collapse of a second-floor ceiling in Mulund East on Monday, which killed two senior citizens.

Chakrapani Alle, assistant commissioner of T ward, said the building was neither dilapidated nor dangerous. “But it was an old structure in a Gaothan area which was only up to ground floor for over 25 years. But the contractor didn’t follow the guidelines and constructed the second floor in a hurry.”

Another family of two residing on the ground floor and three shop owners had already vacated the building in July after the BMC issued a notice under the MMC Act, declaring it illegal.

“Since the building was a private one, the other tenants vacated on their own. But the second-floor residents chose to stay back due to their old age,” Alle said.

Devshankar Shukla, 93, and Arkhiben Shukla, 87, were killed after the ceiling of their second-floor home at Moti Chhaya building in Nanepada came crashing down.

This being a Gaothan area many old structures carry out alterations in the guise of repairs, the official said. “They build the second floor without permission. Due to scarcity of housing in Mumbai, people become reluctant to vacate their unsafe homes.”

“A speaking order will be issued and the owner will be asked to demolish the structure within 48 hours. The old owner has apparently sold off the building and the police are investigating the matter. No documents were submitted proving the authenticity of the structure,” Alle said.