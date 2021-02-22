Mumbai: 24-year-old tries to kill woman who turned down his advances

Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 24-year-old Wadala resident for allegedly trying to push a woman under the train after she refused his advances. The incident took place on Friday at 8pm when the accused, Sumedh Jadhav, proposed to the victim and was rejected.

According to GRP officers, Jadhav and the victim worked together in 2018. The accused had tried to befriend her, but the woman refused and left the job. Since then, Jadhav tried to pursue the 21-year-old on several occasions but to no avail. “He then threatened to kill her following which she approached Nirmal Nagar police and a non-cognisable complaint was filed against him,” said a GRP officer.

On Friday, when the victim was returning home from office, Jadhav called her and said he wanted to meet her. The woman immediately called up her mother and asked her to come and escort her home. At 8pm, when the woman and her mother were at Khar station, Jadhav approached her but the woman’s mother intervened. In a fit of rage, Jadhav threatened to commit suicide. However, when a train approached, Jadhav dragged the victim and tried to push her under the train.

Passers-by on the platform saved the woman. Meanwhile, Jadhav fled the spot. “The woman has received 12 stitches on her forehead,” said Vilas Chaughule, senior inspector, Bandra GRP.

The police registered a complaint and arrested Jadhav from his residence within 12 hours. “We had been tracking Jadhav’s mobile phone. We have arrested him under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder,” said the officer.