Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: 7-month pregnant woman booked for accidental murder of her daughter
mumbai news

Mumbai: 7-month pregnant woman booked for accidental murder of her daughter

In a freak incident, an accidental push by her seven-month pregnant mother led to the death of a two-year old girl in Virar on Saturday evening, said police
By Ram Parmar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Mumbai: 7-month pregnant woman booked for accidental murder of her daughter

In a freak incident, an accidental push by her seven-month pregnant mother led to the death of a two-year old girl in Virar on Saturday evening, said police.

According to police, the incident took place when Neha Soni, 30, was washing clothes. The two-year-old, Nansi, entered the bathroom, while her sibling, Ananya, 1, was playing in the hall alone. Neha warned Nansi to leave the bathroom, but as Nansi kept pestering her, Soni slapped her, said police. The child lost her balance and hit her head on the door of the bathroom, added police. Her husband, Sonukumar, 32, an auto driver, was at work at the time of the incident, said police.

Soni and Sonukumar rushed Nansi to a private hospital, where the doctor declared her dead before arrival. The couple decided to bury the child at a civic crematorium, but as they had no death certificate from a registered doctor, locals alerted the Virar police, after which the incident came to light.

On Monday, the Virar police registered a case of murder. “We registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for post-mortem. The report arrived on Sunday, confirming the child’s neck bone was broken. We have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. We will arrest the accused after the funeral rituals are over,” said sub-inspector Changdev Handal of Virar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

This big brother cuddling with his little sibling may melt your heart. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals

Woman screams after seeing ‘flying baby’. But wait, there's a twist
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP