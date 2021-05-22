Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: ACB arrests two cops on corruption charges
Mumbai: ACB arrests two cops on corruption charges

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested an assistant police inspector (API) and a sub-inspector from Dharavi police station for allegedly taking bribe from a private construction contractor to shield him from severe legal action
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 11:55 PM IST
The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested an assistant police inspector (API) and a sub-inspector from Dharavi police station for allegedly taking bribe from a private construction contractor to shield him from severe legal action.

ACB claimed to have arrested API Prabhakar Joshi, 44, red handed while accepting the bribe amount. ACB officers also arrested sub-inspector Amol Gade, 27, in the case.

ACB officers said that the complainant contractor was booked last month by Dharavi police in a case for assaulting a public servant and obstructing him from performing his duty. In this case police had seized 40,000 cash and other belongings of the complainant. However, when the complainant recently went to the police station to collect the money and belongings, Gade told him only 30,000 was seized from his possession back then. Gade also retained 15,000 as bribe and returned only 15,000 to the complainant, ACB said.

Later, Gade produced the complainant before Joshi, who demanded 12,000 for not initiating externment proceeding against him. The complainant then reported the matter to ACB. The agency, after due verification of facts, laid a trap on Friday and arrested Joshi while accepting 12,000 bribe from the complainant at the police station.

