Accountant booked for siphoning off 1.08 crore from employer

Mumbai: A 54-year-old accountant has been booked for allegedly siphoning off around ₹1.08 crore from the bank accounts of his employer, a private firm based in Fort.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Sudhir Mapuskar, 54, a Panvel resident, had started transferring the money in 2016. Police officials said that the case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Fali Palkhiwala, director of Zaina Electrics and Mechanic Works Private Limited.

According to the complaint, Mapuskar was working with Zaina Electrics and Mechanic Works as an accountant as well as an administrator. It adds that from May 2016 till March 2023, while working with the company, Mapuskar allegedly transferred money from the accounts of the firm held with the Bank of India, IDBI Bank and the Zoroastrian Co-operative Bank to his personal bank accounts and used the money for his personal benefits.

“After Mapuskar left the job and a new accountant joined, he realised that a huge chunk of money had been transferred from the company’s accounts to private accounts. The new accountant pointed out the issue to the management. We have registered a case for criminal breach of trust by a servant or by banker, merchant or agent, criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant and cheating against Mapuskar,” said Dr Pravin Munde, DCP Zone 1.

“Further investigations are on,” he added.

