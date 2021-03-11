Mumbai: ACP Nangare, Dharavi’s Covid hero dies of cardiac arrest

Ramesh Nangare, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sakinaka division, who was praised for his good work and excellent management for containing the spread of Covid-19 in Dharavi, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday morning, two days after he took the second dose of accident for Covid-19.

Senior police officers said the health department has ruled out any link of his death with his vaccination.

The 1989 batch police officer, Nangare was recently posted with the Sakinaka division. A police officer said on Wednesday he completed his day’s duty and stayed back for the night duty. In the night, he felt discomfort and therefore returned to his Gorai home at 5am. Around 10am he suffered a heart attack. His family members then rushed him to a hospital where he breathed his last.

Nangare is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

“The doctors have opined that he died of cardiac arrest. For now, there nothing to link his death to the vaccine. His family has also not complained of anything,” said Dr Maheshwar Reddy, deputy commissioner of police of zone 10.

His colleagues and seniors remember Nangare for his extraordinary work for controlling the spread of Covid-19 in Dharavi, which was a Covid hot spot until recently. At the relevant time, Nangare was posted there as senior police inspector at Dharavi police station.

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Niyati Thaker Dave, who was zonal DCP for the Dharavi area at the time, and is now on central deputation, said Nangare was an outstanding, fearless and dedicated officer.

“He has played a pivotal role in strict enforcement of lockdown rules, distribution of masks, sanitisers and food grains to Dharavi residents during the pandemic. He walked through the lanes and raised awareness about Covid. He handled the migrants’ issue during the pandemic and also became an inspiration for his colleagues and subordinates. He was featured in NatGeo’s documentary for his outstanding work to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the densely populated slum pocket. His death is a huge loss to the police department,” Dave added.

Additional commissioner of police Viresh Prabhu said Nangare was one of the most dedicated and bravest officers. During the peak of the Covid pandemic, Nangare would always be seen either addressing the public and spreading awareness about Covid-19. He singlehandedly managed the Covid-19 situation in Dharavi and would not go home for days, as he always kept his duty at the top of his priority list. He was a well-disciplined officer and was very fit physically. News of his untimely demise is devastating,” Prabhu added.

ACP Kailash Awhad, a close friend and colleague of Nangare, said, “Everyone in our families is in deep shock due to his untimely and unfortunate death.”

Nangare, who was to retire in 2024, was honoured by Governor BS Koshyari and home minister Anil Deshmukh for his outstanding work as a Covid warrior.