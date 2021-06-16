Mumbai: After zero cases for 2 days in a row, Dharavi sees 1 Covid case on Wednesday

Dharavi recorded one new Covid-19 case on Wednesday, after reporting zero cases for the past two days in a row. There are now 10 active cases in the slum pocket. However, the other adjoining areas of the G/North ward, Dadar and Mahim recorded two and three new cases, respectively, on Wednesday, fewer than Tuesday’s case count of 11 and 12, respectively. There are 149 active cases in Dadar, and 129 in Mahim.

On Monday and Tuesday, Dharavi had reported no new Covid-19 cases, for the first time since February 2 this year. On Tuesday, Dharavi had 11 active Covid-19 cases, and two patients had recovered and discharged in the past 24 hours.

Dharavi had recorded its highest-ever single day spike - 99 cases - on April 8. Similarly, last year, Dharavi had reported its then highest single-day spike - 94 cases - on May 3.

During the spike due to the second wave, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) kickstarted its Mission Dharavi yet again, which was first launched when Dharavi was a hotspot last year. It included measures such as conducting fever camps, operating mobile testing vans, door-to-door check-ups, and immediate institutional quarantine of high-risk contacts of Covid-19 positive patients.

In June, Dharavi recorded a total of 37 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 6,862 cases, while Dadar reported 118 cases, taking the tally to 9,570 Covid-19 cases. Mahim reported 47 Covid-19 cases in June and its tally stands at 9,770 cases, so far.