Mumbai: Alert motorman halts train in time, saves life

An alert motorman saved the life of a man lying on track on the suburban railway tracks on Saturday. Motorman PK Ratnakar who was piloting a local train on the Central Railway’s (CR) Harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel railway stations noticed a man lying on the railway track between Tilak Nagar and Chembur railway stations. He applied emergency brakes and halted the local train 12 meters ahead of the spot where the man was lying.

Even after blowing the horns, the person did not move away from the track. Passengers of the local train got down and approached the man, who then got up and ran away towards Chembur railway station.

According to the passengers, the man had possibly come on the railway tracks to kill himself.

“The passengers informed the motorman that it could be a case of attempt to suicide as he ran away after passengers approached him,” said a senior CR official.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR, said, “The quick thinking by motorman PK Ratnakar averted any untoward mishap. The work done by him is highly commendable. Guard of the local train was also informed to apprise the same to the railway control room. Due to his alertness and timely prompt action by the motorman, the man was saved. He will be awarded suitably.”