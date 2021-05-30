Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Alert motorman halts train in time, saves life
mumbai news

Mumbai: Alert motorman halts train in time, saves life

An alert motorman saved the life of a man lying on track on the suburban railway tracks on Saturday
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 11:30 PM IST
HT Image

An alert motorman saved the life of a man lying on track on the suburban railway tracks on Saturday. Motorman PK Ratnakar who was piloting a local train on the Central Railway’s (CR) Harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel railway stations noticed a man lying on the railway track between Tilak Nagar and Chembur railway stations. He applied emergency brakes and halted the local train 12 meters ahead of the spot where the man was lying.

Even after blowing the horns, the person did not move away from the track. Passengers of the local train got down and approached the man, who then got up and ran away towards Chembur railway station.

According to the passengers, the man had possibly come on the railway tracks to kill himself.

“The passengers informed the motorman that it could be a case of attempt to suicide as he ran away after passengers approached him,” said a senior CR official.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR, said, “The quick thinking by motorman PK Ratnakar averted any untoward mishap. The work done by him is highly commendable. Guard of the local train was also informed to apprise the same to the railway control room. Due to his alertness and timely prompt action by the motorman, the man was saved. He will be awarded suitably.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Natasa Stankovic, Suniel Shetty react to Pandya brothers’ pic with their grandma

Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral

Chocolate-coated grasshoppers to mealworm salad, eatery serves insects as meals

Man’s sweet gesture for kids playing volleyball without net wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World No Tobacco Day 2021
Mehul Choksi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP