Mumbai: Anaesthetist kills daughter, self; wife survives

A 68-year-old anaesthetist from Vile Parle allegedly administered some “dangerous solution” to his daughter and wife and then died by suicide by injecting the same to himself
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 11:08 PM IST
A 68-year-old anaesthetist from Vile Parle allegedly administered some “dangerous solution” to his daughter and wife and then died by suicide by injecting the same to himself. His daughter died while the wife survived. She is in deep shock, said the police.

The anaesthetist, Dr Shrikrishna Patil, has left a suicide note behind, stating that no one should be held responsible for his extreme step. Police sources said he was out of work during lockdown and his daughter was not getting married, because of which he had slipped into depression and took the extreme step.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone 8) Manjunath Singe said there was no foul play and the deceased has not blamed anyone for the drastic step in the suicide note.

According to Vile Parle police, the incident took place on June 26 at Dr Patel’s residence. His wife Chhaya, 67, is a retired banker and his daughter, Juilee, 37, was an assistant professor.

Preliminary police probe has revealed that the anaesthetist administered some solution to his daughter and wife under the pretext of taking blood sample for some regular tests, and then injected the same to himself.

The next morning, Chhaya gained consciousness and found the other two lying on the bed. As she was feeling unwell, she informed her neighbours, following which the police were alerted.

The three were taken to Cooper Hospital where doctors declared Dr Patil and his daughter dead, while Chhaya was out of danger.

A note written by Dr Patil was found in the house. “In the note he has not blamed anyone for his drastic step. He also urged that no last rituals or religious ceremony be performed after their deaths,” said inspector Rajendra Kane of Vile Parle police station.

