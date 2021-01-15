Mumbai: Approve proposal on singing Vande Mataram in all municipal-aided schools, BJP demands

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Thursday that it will launch a protest at the BMC headquarters, if the civic general body does not approve the proposal making it mandatory to sing Vande Mataram in all municipal-aided schools, and at the start of statutory committee meeting of the civic body.

BJP’s Prabhakar Shinde, who is the group leader in BMC, wrote to Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday, in this regard. In a statement on social media later, Shinde said, “The proposal has been pending since August 10, 2019, when it was first tabled by BJP corporator Sandeep Patel. The municipal commissioner gave his remarks and forwarded it to the general body for approval. However, when it was brought before the general body in January 2020, the mayor did not take it up.”

Following this, Patel also proposed on three occasions that the general body should give priority to this proposal, on August 23, 2020, December 22, 2020, and January 5, 2021, however, the proposal was not accepted by the mayor, the statement said.

BJP has alleged that Shiv Sena is not taking the proposal seriously to appease it’s Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies in the state, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, and has demanded that the proposal be tabled and passed in the general body meeting of January 18.