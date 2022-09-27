Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai auto, taxi fare hike notified by govt, effective from October 1

Mumbai auto, taxi fare hike notified by govt, effective from October 1

Published on Sep 27, 2022 08:53 PM IST

Maharashtra government okays hike in auto taxi fare after their unions thrice threatened to go on strike in the last two months

IMumbai’s taxi union said the government panel recommended <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29 for the first 1.5km of a trip but they agreed to settle for Re 1 less at the minister’s request (AFP File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

MUMBAI: Auto and taxi rides in Mumbai will become more dearer from October 1. On Tuesday, the Maharashtra transport department gave its nod to increase auto and taxi fares by 2 and 3 respectively, and all autos and taxi meters will have to be recalibrated by November 30, 2022. The decision to hike fares of these two modes of transport was taken by the state government after the auto taxi unions thrice threatened to go on strike in the last two months.

A circular by the Regional Transport Office RTO read, “We have considered the increasing prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) from 49/kg in March 2021 to 80 currently. Keeping in mind the inflation, rise in fuel prices and after recommendations from the Khatua committee a meeting was held with auto, taxi unions and passenger associations on Monday. The decision was taken to increase the fare to 23 for autos and 28 for taxis, cool cabs will charge at 40.”

These fares are applicable for all autos and taxis in the city irrespective of the fuel used. Till recalibration of meters is not complete, autos and taxis will be allowed to use valid tariff card.

The fare for autos was 21 for the first 1.5km and has now increased to 23. For every kilometre thereafter, 15.33 will be charged in place of 14.20. Meanwhile, taxis that used to ply for 25 for the first 1.5 km has increased to 28 and for every kilometre thereafter, 18.66 will be charged instead of 16.93.

“As per the Khatua committee report, the price hike should have been 24 for autos and 29 for taxis. During our meeting, industries minister Uday Samant requested to reduce the fare by a rupee. This decision was mutually accepted so we have no more demands in this regard as of now,” said A L Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai Taximen’s Union.

This decision to hike fares was taken in a meeting held on Monday but the minutes of the meeting was signed and released only on Tuesday. The existing fare of autos and taxis was implemented on March 2021.

Tuesday, September 27, 2022
