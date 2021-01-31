Mumbai: BJP, NCP, Sena leaders come together for Sanjay Raut’s daughter’s engagement

Senior leaders from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena on Sunday once again came together under one roof, for the engagement of Purvashi Raut, daughter of senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut at a five-star hotel in Santacruz.

On January 23, political leaders from different parties had gathered for the unveiling of Sena founder, Bal Thackeray’s statue in Mumbai.

Chief minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya were present at the occasion. NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with his wife Pratibha, NCP member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sula and her husband Sadanand were also present.

Shiv Sangram Party leader and BJP-backed member of Legislative Council (MLC) Vinayak Mete, NCP minister Nawab Malik, NCP MP Shrinivas Patil and other leaders were also at the event. Sena leaders including Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Diwakar Raote, Gajanan Kirtikar, etc were also present.

Raut’s daughter Purvashi, a jewellery designer, got engaged to Malhar Narvekar, son of Rajesh Narvekar, a civil servant, who is currently the Thane collector. Malhar is a qualified IT engineer and runs a business. Purvashi along with her younger sister Vidhita were also producers of the biopic on Bal Thackeray, that was produced under the banner Rauters.