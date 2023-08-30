Ahead of HC hearing, BMC finalises plots for cemeteries

Mumbai: The BMC has finalised three plots for proposed cemeteries in M East ward, and earmarked three additional plots for change in reservation in the development plan (DP). The move comes ahead of a Bombay high court hearing on a PIL filed by residents of Govandi, demanding more burial space for their dead.

Mumbai, India - June 09, 2023: After a few bodies were found in a partially decomposed condition even after the minimum required period of 18 months for decomposition, the BMC has ordered to temporarily shut Rafiq Nagar Kabristan in Govandi. The bodies will be buried in the neighbouring graveyard at Cheetah Camp in Trombay. (HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

A civic official from M east ward said that the proposed cemeteries under DP reservation are an extension to the Rafi Nagar cemetery in Govandi measuring 15,800 square metres. This land belongs to the BMC’s solid waste management department and the plot finalisation is under consideration by the civic authorities.

The second proposed plot is an extension to the existing Deonar cemetery. An area of 2264.74 square metres has already been allocated for the cemetery under the Rehabilitation Scheme at Deonar. This portion belongs to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and the total area of this proposed cemetery is 9,800 square metres. The discussion with the higher authorities on handing over the plot is under way.

The third plot, measuring 16,000 square metres, is owned by Oswal Agro in Anik Village at Vashi Naka. The DP department of the BMC has asked the owners to hand it over.

Alka Sasane, assistant commissioner, M East ward, said that the state government had been directed by the Bombay high court to make land available for cemeteries. “There is a hearing on September 11,” she said. “We have looked into the reservations for cemeteries. Additionally, the DP department is pursuing the procedure to take over a plot belonging to Oswal Agro.” The BMC will give Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) and FSI benefits to the owner in exchange for the land.

There are three new additional proposed plots which the BMC will send to the UDD for change of reservation. A soap factory stands on the first plot near the Govandi Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR); the second plot is a transit camp situated near GMLR, while the third plot is near the Deonar dumping ground. All three plots belong to the state government. “If the state government hands over these plots to the BMC, there will be three more options available in this ward,” said Sasane.

At present, the BMC has three existing cemeteries: Rafi Nagar Muslim Kabrastan measuring 16,188 square metres, Deonar Muslim Kabrastan measuring 6,254 square metres and the Cheeta Camp Muslim Kabrastan, measuring 9166 square metres.

The Bombay high court last week had pulled up the state and civic authorities for their “lackadaisical attitude”, and directed the UDD to give reasons why land had not been allocated for an additional Sunni Muslim cemetery in the Govandi-Deonar area. The court ordered the UDD to submit an affidavit within two weeks, explaining why the area initially designated for a Muslim cemetery in Deonar was removed from the cemetery reservation.

The court declared that BMC law placed an obligation on the civic chief to provide an appropriate and convenient location for disposing of deceased people if the current locations became inadequate. It also asked the state government to elaborate on steps taken by it to ensure that residents in Mumbai were being given adequate space for dignified last rites, as residents of Govandi were seeking an additional cemetery, citing shortage of space in existing cemeteries.

