Mumbai: BMC launches city’s 1st climate action plan

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday launched the first Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP) to strategise ways to tackle the challenges of climate change. The plan was launched by state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray at the BMC headquarters.

Mumbai became a part of the C40 Cities climate leadership group in December 2020, and is drafting the climate action plan in compliance with the C40 guidelines and criteria. The initiative was launched alongside the MCAP website (http://mcap.mcgm.gov.in), where citizens and experts can send their suggestions and recommendations till September 20.

MCAP is expected to be completely ready by October, ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held in November. It is being made in collaboration with World Resources Institute, India, as knowledge partners for the initiative.

The action plan will focus on six areas – waste management, sustainable mobility, clean energy, urban floods and water management, urban green cover and biodiversity, and air quality.

So far, city and climate profiling, and sectoral analysis have been completed. Drafting near term vision setting (2030, mid-term vision setting (2040) and long-term vision setting (2050), stake-holders consultations, along with implementation strategies are remaining.

C40 connects 97 of the world’s largest cities, enabling them to “collaborate effectively, share knowledge and drive meaningful, measurable and sustainable action on climate change”

It has been proposed to create a climate cell within the BMC to help with understanding the practical relevance of climate change for Mumbai, and to coordinate with various departments and the Maharashtra environment ministry to implement the MCAP.

The BMC’s existing IT infrastructure will also be used for data collection and analysis.

New initiatives on climate action already set in motion for Mumbai across the focus areas include BEST buses’ transition to electronic vehicle feel in the island city, and improved road networks on the transport front; underground water holding tanks planned in five flood prone spots to mitigate waterlogging; installing trash-brooms to keep floating garbage from carrying into the sea and the Mithi river clean-up project; the proposed desalination plant to supplement the increasing water demands of the city; over 5000 planned rainwater harvesting pits across Mumbai.

Aaditya Thackeray said, “The plan will be ready within the next two months, and its implementation will start by November. The main objective of this framework is to formulate a comprehensive policy to address the challenges of climate change, and mitigate risks associated with it. Implementation of the plan will enable effective reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and conserve natural resources of the city.”

Also present for the launch were minister of state for environment Sanjay Bansod, mayor Kishori Pednekar, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, MMRDA commissioner SVR Srinivas, Maharashtra Pollution control board president A Jarhad, and stakeholders from C40 cities, and WRI India.

Meanwhile, the BMC on Friday also launched five electric vehicle to be used by the civic body. The vehicle has been taken on lease from Energy Efficiency services Limited, an energy service company of the Government of India,at a cost Rs27,000 a month, including maintenance and repairs. The BMC plans to get over 40 more electric vehicles which will be used by elected representatives and officials from the civic administration.